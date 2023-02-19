Confession Day 2023: Five Do's and Don'ts of Confession

HAPPY CONFESSION DAY 2023: Confession Day falls on February 19 during Anti-Valentine’s Week. It is the perfect time of the year to confess your love for someone or accept the mistakes you have done in past. It is all about acknowledging your feelings and emotions and openly addressing them. Confession Day also gives you the opportunity to let go of the heaviness in your heart and instead of suppressing it, you must relieve yourself from the stress of it.

Grab the opportunity to profess your love, apologize and confess to the mistakes you have made. Making a confession can be difficult and overwhelming. But it is also an act of liberating yourself from bottled-up emotions. If you are looking for pointers to keep in mind before making a confession, take a look here:

Confession Day 2023: Things To Remember

Take Advice

There’s no harm in taking advice before you make a confession. After all, your well-wishers will always give you the best suggestions on how to express yourself. Of course, in the end, you must do what you feel is right. Do not mug up lines

An honest confession should come from the heart. Do not memorise your lines like an exam. It should sound genuine to the person you are confessing to. Keep it simple and direct

Try to keep calm and do not beat around the bush while confessing. Keep your statements simple yet brief. If you are confessing to a mistake, refrain from giving excuses. Be to the point and make your intentions clear to the person. If in doubt, you can list down the points in advance. Give some space to the listener

No matter what the confession is about, whether you are expressing your love or accepting your mistakes, give some space to the other person. They may need some time to accept the whole situation and come to terms with it. Do not expect an instant answer or forgiveness. Do not confess over a text

Important matters should never be discussed over a text, especially when you want to truly express your feelings. A message never delivers the tone of the speaker and can lead to misunderstandings. Call up the person if they stay in a different city or country. If in the same city, arrange for a face-to-face meeting.

