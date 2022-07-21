Confused About What To Wear? We Have Sidharth Malhotra's Wardrobe Here

It wouldn’t be a lie if we said that Sidharth Malhotra is the current hot topic of B-town. From The Student Of The Year to Shershah, the journey has been incredible. The “strong and silent" man is surely ruling everyone’s heart out there. Apart from his acting skills, his fashion game is always on point. The actor keeps blessing our feeds with his Gram-worthy looks and deadly attires.

So gentlemen, whenever you feel like you have nothing to wear or may be confused with the combination. Take a deep breath and just scroll down his Instagram profile and take some outfit inspiration from him, we bet you won’t be disappointed. Now let’s take a deep dive into his profile.

Go monochrome

Can we all take a moment and appreciate the ensemble? Yes, please. Monochrome outfits never go wrong for sure and he proved it right. Red might be your colour but you can play with other colours that will compliment you.

That “Sanskari" look

Well, going for ethnic attire and that too in black? Oumph! Hell yes. You have to try this for sure. A basic plane kurta with some printed or embroidered Nehru coat will make your fit ten times better, we promise.

Polka dots, why not?

Well, Polka dots can never be out of trend. And the way Sid is carrying the entire fit is a vibe in itself. A perfect semi-formal outfit that you can surely rock for any occasion. Just adding a little touch by including a silver pendant will elevate the entire look just like him.

Neutrals for the win

Agree or not, neutrals and tans have been in the trend for quite a long time. You just need a few different shades of tans and you are sorted. Pairing it in the right way, Sid again raised the temperature.

Red carpet ready?

As they say, You don’t have to be famous to live out your own red carpet moment. So here we have a perfect “OOTD" for any of your favourite events. Get yourself a basic Pant-suit set that will make you look good at any party functions.

