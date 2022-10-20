Confused About Your Relationship? Well, It's Normal And Here's Why

Having doubts about your relationship? Do not beat yourself up because it is okay. After all, we are humans, and it is normal to have second thoughts sometimes. If you are reading this article, we are sure that you are thinking if your partner is the right one for you.

You must also be thinking about whether you made the right choice. To help you get a better understanding of why there’s nothing to worry about, therapist Lucille Shackleton dropped an Instagram post a while ago. She explained that having a smidge of uncertainty about your partner does not mean you are not compatible. It also does not mean that you do not love them.

Did you know you could also soothe your feelings of uncertainty? Follow the tips suggested by the therapist and you will be good to go.

Abstain from thinking too much about it. Having a smidge of uncertainty means nothing. Try not to overthink and get swept up. Doing so will start making you question everything which is certainly something that you do not want.

Always keep in mind that having doubts or uncertainty about anything is completely normal. Especially when you are on the verge of making big commitments.

Do not forget that relationships are not life sentences. And so, not being 100 per cent sure is okay and it does not have to be a problem.

Try to reflect on where your uncertainty is coming from. Do not think too much about it but it is important to know what it is about.

Instead of overthinking, try to focus on the things that you love and appreciate about your partner and the relationship.

