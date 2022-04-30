Confused if Your Gut Problem is Due to Covid19? Here’s How You Can Know

While Covid-19 has several symptoms similar to cold and viral fever, some of the symptoms also match those of gastrointestinal disorders. The infection caused by coronavirus first reaches the lungs and further proceeds to infect other internal organs leading to such symptoms.

Diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain have become common symptoms of Covid. This became prevalent during the third wave of caused by the Omicron variant. A research conducted in November, 2021 by Ghazal Zoghi, Seyed Hamid Moosavy and their team of researchers suggested that out of 507 patients they observed, 47.9 percent had atleast one gastrointestinal symptom amongst which the most common were nausea and/or vomiting (31.6%). They concluded that along with the usual respiratory symptoms in the patients, gastrointestinal symptoms were also very commonly seen.

While there might be a confusion regarding these gut problems in distinguishing them from Covid-19 symptoms, it is fairly easy to know if the gastrointestinal problems are a result of the disease or if there’s another reason behind them.

For example, in other gastrointestinal disorders, one doesn’t have fever or cough. Covid-19, however, is accompanied by fever, cough and sneezing. If you have one of these along with nausea or vomiting, you might have to get tested for Covid.

Also, gastrointestinal disorders don’t cause any difficulties in sense of taste or smell. Coronavirus patients are very likely to lose the sense of taste and smell for a few days. If your stomach ache, nausea and/or vomiting is accompanied by the loss of taste and smell, it might be an indicator of Covid infection. Breathing problems along with gut issues might also be prime indicators.

While people are feeling more relaxed, Covid-19 caseas are once again on the rise. Wearing masks and staying alert is a must in these times.

