Cons Of Long Working Hours And How You Can Fix Them

Slouching and staring at a computer or laptop screen in the office for long hours can cause a variety of health issues, including exhaustion, diabetes, an increased risk of anxiety and cardiovascular illnesses. According to research conducted by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, more than eight hours spent every day seated at a desk increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 20%. However, sitting for extended periods can nearly double the risk of heart failure, stated the research.

Scott Lear, the co-author of the study and health sciences professor at Simon Fraser University, stated, “If you must sit, getting in more exercise during other times of the day will offset that risk."

According to Thrive Global, in order to reverse the harm, incorporate stretching into your lifestyle. Stretching is extremely important. However, one usually underestimates it. Active and accurate stretches can result in relieving the tension of the muscles throughout the body.

1. One must start with neck rotation and nods as it results in moving stagnant energy and tension.

2. After that, try doing shoulder rotations and shoulder shrugs.

3. Next, rotate your wrists slowly and gently, clockwise, and then anticlockwise. Now use the other hand to help you stretch your wrist. Hold it in that position for some time. This can ease the stress that long working hours put on your hands.

4. Spine stretching can result in rejuvenating and stimulating blood circulation throughout the body.

5. Additionally, keep your legs parallel to the ground and then lift them in order to stretch.

6. Try doing other yoga asanas such as the seated crescent moon pose, chair pigeon pose, desk plank pose or desk upward dog pose as it can be crucially beneficial.

