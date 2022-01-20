Consider These Facts Before Ditching the Yolk From Your Egg

Eggs have always been touted as a superfood as they have an abundance of nutrients like vitamin D, vitamin E, Iron, and especially protein. These nutrients not only provide you with adequate energy to perform day-to-day tasks but also ensure the proper functioning of your body.

For instance, vitamin B2 or Riboflavin found in eggs is necessary for cell growth, healthy vision, and sound functioning of your nervous system. Whereas, vitamin A supports the immune system and improves reproductive health.

But off late, a trend has been observed where people tend to ditch the yolk while consuming eggs believing that it is high in cholesterol and not suitable to maintain a lean physique. On the other hand, egg whites have come up as the ultimate food choice due to their low fat and high protein content.

Now, as the egg whites get credited for all the benefits that a whole egg provides, let us learn what the yolks have to offer us.

Firstly, egg yolks have an even larger variety and quantity of vitamins than egg whites. Of the total 7 vitamins that an egg has, Vitamin A, K, E and D are only found in egg yolks and not in the white portion.

Contrary to the popular belief, experts suggest that blood cholesterol levels are raised more by saturated fats than egg yolks. Cholesterol is instead essential to make testosterone which helps boost the overall energy of your body and build strength and muscles.

Secondly, when it comes to the protein content, tossing away the yolk also means you are wasting a significant amount of protein that a whole egg offers. If the whites have 3.6 g of protein per egg then the yolks, too, contain 2.7g of protein.

Apart from this, the egg yolks contain 90% of the calcium and 93% of the iron content of a whole egg while the whites just have 7% of these nutrients. Eggs yolks are also believed to be effective in maintaining eye health and keeping diseases like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration at bay.

