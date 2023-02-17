Home » News » Lifestyle » Considering A Complete Liquid Diet For Weight Loss? Here Is What You Need To Know About Its Efficacy

Considering A Complete Liquid Diet For Weight Loss? Here Is What You Need To Know About Its Efficacy

If you plan on going on a liquid diet, for instance, a juice cleanse, make sure to plan your meals efficiently

Shifting to a liquid diet can be very difficult initially because your body starts missing solid food but it gets better with time. (Image: Shutterstock)
No matter what one tells you, shedding weight can be a tough process and in that process, we are often tempted to try out a mix of diets about which we may or may not know in detail. One such diet that has taken over the internet is the liquid diet.

A liquid diet is a form of diet where the elimination of solid food is encouraged and the diet will mainly consist of intaking liquids starting from water, and coffee to even smoothies and soups. Fluid diets are often suggested to patients who are scheduled to go through a medical procedure or have already undergone surgery.

If you are someone who is keen on following a liquid diet then it is imperative that you know that this diet can only be followed for a few days and is definitely not a long-term plan. Also, throughout the process, one must make sure that their regular intake of liquid ranges from somewhere around 1,300-1,500 kcal.

It is also important that whatever one might be choosing as liquids to consume throughout the day, the majority of it should be extremely high in protein. Meals should be planned in such a way that the consumer does not fall short of any nutrients. If you are aiming to lose weight then the key is to not eliminate vital nutrients that are essential for your body but to maintain proper portion size and quantity.

Liquid diets have very less calories in them making them a good choice every once in a while and when you are consuming a lot of liquid, your body will automatically start flushing out toxins which is necessary for your health. A lot of liquids that you might think of including in your diet and are easily available in the market contain added preservatives and refined sugar which should be avoided at all costs, hence, try to make your drinks as much as you can.

Liquid diets can be a good medium to lose weight provided you do it in moderation and maintain a semblance of what is achievable and what is not. Do not push yourself but be easy on yourself and remember that your body requires time to adjust to new things.

