Constipation: Causes, Symptoms And When To See A Doctor

Poor dietary choices and a lethargic lifestyle can cause problems in the digestive system. One of the most common digestive issues that people face is constipation. It is defined by less frequent bowel movement in addition to the difficulty in passing stool. According to Cleveland Clinic, if a person has less than three bowel movements a week, this could be the condition of constipation.

Constipation is a common disease and chronic constipation could be an indication of underlying health conditions. Constipation is a condition in which waste or stool moves too slowly through the digestive tract or turns hard and dry.

While most people have occasional bouts of constipation, certain age groups are more likely to be suffering from chronic constipation. Those who are more prone to constipation include:

People on certain medications. People having certain neurological and digestive disorders. Old age people due to slower metabolism and less muscle contraction strength Those who take fibre-deficient food Pregnant women may face constipation due to extreme hormonal changes

Symptoms of constipation

It is not difficult to identify constipation but even if you cannot, some of the most common symptoms of constipation are:

Loss of appetite Dry and hard stool Feeling of bloating or nausea Fewer than three bowel movements a week Abdominal pain and cramps

You may be constipated for many reasons and it may have more than one cause at a time. Possible causes of constipation are:

Low movement of stool through your colon

Delayed emptying of the colon, especially in cases of colon surgery

Functional gastrointestinal disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome

Excess use of laxatives

Ignoring the urge to have bowel movement.

Not drinking enough water and lack of exercise

Problems with intestinal function

One should see a doctor if the symptoms do not go away with self-care or if you have a history of colon or rectal cancer. Moreover, in case your symptoms include blood in your stool, bleeding from rectum, constant abdominal pain, inability to pass gas, vomiting, fever, lower back pain and losing weight without trying, you should immediately see a doctor.

