Constitution Day 2022: History, Significance, and How is Samvidhan Diwas Celebrated in India?

CONSTITUTION DAY 2022: The Constitution of India is the longest-written constitution in the world. It has laid down the supreme law of the land, and it embodies the true spirit of what India is. The Constitution of India serves as the foundation on which over a billion people have built their identities. Words enshrined in the Constitution capture the vision that those who struggled for independence saw for a free nation. Every year since 2015, November 26 has been devoted to celebrating Constitution Day.

Constitution Day: History

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly, which was responsible for framing the supreme law of the land, adopted the Constitution of India. This was the culmination point of a nearly two-year-long process. Leaders from all walks of life, representing different communities and ideologies, had come together to draft, deliberate on, scrutinise, and pass the Constitution under the direction of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee.

On November 19, 2015, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment revealed that the Indian government had decided to mark the 26th day of November every year as ‘Constitution Day’.

Constitution Day: Significance

The Indian Constitution is rigid yet flexible and inspired yet original. The Constitution of India is the source of legitimacy for the rights of the citizens of the state. From this document, every judge and jury derive their power, and it is from here that the authority of each government– union, state, or local– flows. The Constitution of India is the very core of this nation.

Commemorating the Constitution is paying homage to the legacy that spawned it and reiterating commitment to the vision it enshrines. Even more importantly, marking the day contributes to generating awareness about this document. Information regarding people’s rights and responsibilities and knowledge about their nation’s functioning is disseminated through this initiative.

Constitution Day: Celebrations

Reading the Preamble of the Constitution is a crucial part of the celebrations. The Preamble, which serves as a summary of the Constitution, is read in educational institutions, government offices, and among groups of citizens. Additionally, quizzes, poster-making, debates and other such competitions are held to mark the day. Awareness campaigns are also hosted to mark the day.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate in the celebrations at the Supreme Court. He is set to launch a slew of new initiatives under the e-court project.

