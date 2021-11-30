Consume Himalayan Garlic for Managing Diabetes, Cholesterol and Other Diseases

Have you ever heard of Himalayan Garlic? The magical medicinal ingredient is known to bring down cholesterol and cure viral infections. It’s other known names are Kashmiri Garlic or Jammu Garlic, and Ek Pothi Lahsun in Hindi. This rare garlic is harvested once a year in the high altitudes of the Himalayas. It has a bunch of health benefits linked to it; check them out:

Regulates Cholesterol Level

If you are not able to control the high cholesterol levels of your body, have two cloves of Himalayan Garlic early in the morning, empty stomach. It has been noted that Himalayan Garlic can lower about 20 mg/dl cholesterol and triglyceride levels in a human body.

Ensures A Healthy Heart

Besides reducing LDL Cholesterol and triglycerides in the body, Himalayan Garlic is also helpful in preventing the formation of plaque and clots in the body as it is capable of reducing the density of the blood. This garlic contains a chemical compound known as Hydrogen Sulfide, which helps to relax the muscles.

Controls Diabetes

Apart from high blood pressure levels, this variant of garlic can also regulate your blood sugar levels. The compound Allicin triggers the pancreas to generate insulin in the body and as a result, it helps the body to control diabetes.

Seasonal cough and cold

Ek Pothi Lahsun is effective in curing seasonal cough and cold. If you regularly consume the Himalayan Garlic, your chances of getting infected by other diseases also reduce. The Himalayan Garlic is rich in chemical compounds called Alliinase and Alliin, which further helps in creating a powerful compound called Allicin. The compound works as a protective shield and helps in preventing any bacteria-borne illnesses from entering the body.

Reduces Cancer Risk

As per the National Cancer Institute, the Himalayan Garlic can reduce the risk of various cancers by 50% in individuals. This is because it contains an organosulfur compound named diallyl trisulfide which kills the cancerous cells.

Liver Health

Himalayan Garlic helps in fighting liver-related diseases like typhoid and jaundice, it can further ensure your liver health in several ways.

Digestive Disorders

As preventive medicine, garlic helps reduce digestive disorders like acid reflux and indigestion. However, if you suffer from chronic acidity, heartburn, and gastritis, it is advised that you don’t consume Himalayan Garlic.

