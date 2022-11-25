Consuming Honey Beneficial During Winter? Here's What Expert Says

Honey is highly enriched with minerals like magnesium, iron, and calcium. For centuries, honey has been used for numerous medicinal purposes, according to Ayurveda. The best time to consume honey is between fall and spring, which is the winter season. And if you consume raw honey, you don’t need to worry about your lungs and gut health. In its raw form, honey is unadulterated, unpasteurized, and unheated.

Experts as well agree on the subject and believe honey is the best prevention against infections as it works on improving the immune system. It contains rich minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, which benefit the body in many ways.

Benefits of Honey

Talking to Hindustan Times, Dt. Sheenam Narang, Dietitian and Founder of dietbysheenam, shared some fantastic benefits of consuming honey during winter.

Beneficial against diabetes and ageing: Honey contains rich antioxidants such as flavonoids and phenolic acid. These antioxidants protect our body against reactive oxygen species (ROS), that collect in the body and harm the cells, which can lead to some severe health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, premature ageing, and heart disease.

Soothe a sore throat: During winter, respiratory tract infections, sore throats, and coughs are widespread. And against these, drinking honey with tea or warm lemon water is a traditional and effective remedy.

Boost immunity: Honey is very beneficial for strengthening the immune system. And it’s advised to consume on an empty stomach for effective results and protection against all external body threats.

Are there any side effects of Honey?

Dt. Narang elaborated that though honey contains healthy substances like antioxidants and propolis, it still has the same effect on your body as sugar.

Honey should not be given to children under the age of one, as it carries the risk of botulism. This rare but quite severe illness harms the body’s nerves and causes difficulty in breathing, muscle paralysis, and even proves to be fatal in some cases.

