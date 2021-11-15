Consumption of Anti-inflammatory Fruits May Reduce Risk of Dementia, Says New Study

The consumption of anti-inflammatory fruits can prevent the future risk of dementia, a new study claims. Consuming a cup of tea, a cup of coffee, anti-inflammatory fruits, vegetables, legumes, etc. in the morning reduces the risk of dementia. Problem of Dementia is considered a major disease among the elderly. It also causes Alzheimer’s disease that leads to memory loss among people. Alzheimer’s usually occurs in the elderly, but sometimes the young ones also suffer from such diseases. Dementia affects the functioning of the brain which leads to Alzheimer’s.

According to a report published in DailyMail, a new study has revealed important things in the direction of overcoming Dementia. The study claimed that the anti-inflammatory fruits, tea and coffee can reduce the risk of dementia by one third. The anti-inflammatory diet prevents inflammation in body cells. More than a thousand people were included in this study and they were given anti-inflammatory fruits following which they were monitored for three years.

Most of these people were given an anti-inflammatory diet. Their diet included 20 fruits, 19 servings of vegetables, four servings of legumes and 11 cups of tea or coffee every week

As per the World Health Organisation data, 55 million people in the world are suffering from dementia and around 10 million new people are falling prey to it. Scientists at a global level have been conducting studies but no cure for this disease has been found yet.

Dr Nikolaos Scarmeas, a Professor at the University of Athens and author said, “The results of the study found that people can make their brain healthy by including an anti-inflammatory diet. It can easily avoid the risk of Alzheimer’s by making changes in its diet. It requires very little effort. Only anti-inflammatory fruits and vegetables have to be consumed to avoid it."

Tomatoes, olive oil, green leafy vegetables, spinach, collards, almonds, walnuts, salmon, tuna fish, sardines, strawberries, blueberries, cherries, oranges, etc. are some of the anti-inflammatory foods.

