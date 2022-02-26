Contact Lenses, If Worn Without Safety and Hygiene, Can Damage Eyes: Experts

Contact lenses are increasingly becoming a trend in India. They are being used as a replacement for spectacles. In addition to that, they are also being extensively used as a part of fashion. Many beauty salons are doing that.

According to a report by Research and Markets, the global lens market is expected to expand at a significant pace between 2021 and 2025. This potential expansion shows how contact lenses and cosmetic contact lenses are being increasingly preferred.

According to Dr Radhika Tandon, professor of Ophthalmology, if safety and hygiene are not taken care of while wearing contact lenses, it can lead to several problems. If their solution is contaminated and the lens gets infected, they can harm the cornea.

These unhygienic lenses can also become the reason for Cataract, defined as the clouding of the normally clear lens in the eye. Clouded vision caused by cataracts makes it more difficult to ride a bike or drive a car etc. Most cataracts develop at a slow pace and don’t disturb the eyesight initially. They start interfering with the vision after a brief period.

According to Dr Radhika, there are some common mistakes that people often make while buying and using contact lenses. In many cases of Cataracts, it has been observed that people sleep wearing lenses. According to the Doctor, wearing lenses for a period of more than 24 hours makes your eyes prone to infections.

The doctor explains that when someone sleeps wearing lenses, eyes suffer from Hypoxia, which is a medical condition when tissues in the body are devoid of oxygen.

Due to this deficiency, as described by the doctor, epithelial tissues of the cornea become weak and cause a defect in the eyes.

Doctor Radhika says that not taking proper care of lense can make eyes vulnerable to problems like Keratitis, Corneal infections and Corneal ulcers. The damage caused to the eye’s pupil can also result in blindness. She also says that lenses should be worn for a total of 8-10 hours only.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

