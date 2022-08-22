Convert Your Bikini Tops From Beachwear To Streetwear

Well well well, the time has gone when beach-wears were only beach-wears. Okay, hold on, wondering what are we talking about. Aren’t we seeing the bikini tops all over? Absolutely yes, and that’s exactly what are we talking about.

Be it the desi-filed version or the classic ones, our fashion queens slaying these every now and then. Ahan! Not only B-Town’s divas but our female influencers know how to make it work apart from your vacations.

And why not? Why should our favourite bikinis hold a corner of our wardrobe and appear once a year just for a vacation? Let’s explore the bikini top craze and take some inspiration from them to style these beauties in multiple different ways.

That desi-touch

Ananya Panday surely knows how to take a leaf from our desi girl PeeCee and we guess she is owning it like a diva. Ditching the traditional blouse, Ananya gave a perfect spin to her ensemble by adding a bikini top with a matching saree. This can be your desi-fit for your next girlfriend’s beach wedding.

That edgy look

We know leather on leather is the trend, but leather on leather with a bikini top and that too all black? Why not? Tara giving some major girl next door outfit inspiration for your next concert look. The amount of sharpness we see in this whole ensemble is insane.

Co-ordinates. Why not?

The award for the easiest fit of the era goes to “The Co-ords", of course! It’s quick and hassle-free. And coordinate with a cute little bikini top sets the entire mood for your next date night. You can go for w twisted pattern or maybe a bow in the front. Glam up your entire look with some makeup and you are sorted.

Knotted mood

Your one-shoulder knotted bikini top can be worn with a maxi skirt that has a thigh-high slit to increase your oomph factor, just like fashion blogger Riya Jain did. This outfit would be ideal for a concert, a dinner date, or even a day at the beach.

Feeling tropical?

Investing in a bikini top and super high-rise skirt can never make you feel wrong. A co-ord set that will suit your vacation style and looks perfect for trips to the tropics. For a more boujee effect, it can be overlayered with a plain white shirt, just like our That Bohogirl aka Kritika Khuranna did.

