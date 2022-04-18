Cooking in Brass, Iron, Bronze Utensils and Their Benefits

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have started taking their health seriously and are incorporating changes that are needed in order to live a healthy and better life. These lifestyle changes range from intense workout sessions in the gym to long walks and practising yoga and dietary changes. But more often than not, people forget that the utensil used for cooking holds equal importance in comparison to what they are eating.

While focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it is crucial that people also start focusing on the right kind of cookware used for their meals. Experts believe that there are certain vessels that usually have a toxic coating. These vessels often break down at high temperatures and also affect the quality of the food.

Cooking food in brass and iron utensils and the use of copper for drinking water have been familiar to Indian culture for centuries, however, their use has come down substantially. But as we move forward to look after our health and the nutrients we are consuming, it is imperative to ask whether going back to copper, brass, iron utensils and bronze is the right choice. Here are some of the benefits that these items have -

Iron

While using a cast iron pan, one does not need to use a lot of oil to prepare food. The cast-iron pan also has an added advantage, and that is while preparing food it can help in leaching some iron content into the food. Additionally, the iron utensils are durable and strong. However, many people use non-stick pans these days, which have a toxic and chemical coating.

Bronze

Kansa or bronze is one of the best metals to consume food in. Experts believe that the Kansa plate can reduce the acid content of the food and promotes gut and digestive health. It also helps in reducing inflammation, improving memory, and aiding in thyroid balance.

Brass

Brass or peetal is made up of copper and zinc, both of which are crucial for an individual. Brass utensils are long-lasting, durable, and non-magnetic. Experts believe that cooking food in brass cookware can only lead to up to 7% loss of nutrients, whereas, the percentage is much higher in alternate cookwares.

Copper

Drinking water from copper jars has a lot of benefits including the fact that it starts a natural process of water purification. Copper is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help in relieving aches and pain in joints.

