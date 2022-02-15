Corn Suji Balls Recipe: Make a Healthy Snack at Home With These Easy Steps

Between the big meals that we have in the dinner and lunch, there is quite a big interval where our body craves some delicious food. Now, these post-lunch and midnight cravings are the reason for most cases of weight gain. In the absence of a healthy option to munch between meals, we resort to eating junk like chips and sugar-loaded drinks. However, if you want to switch to a healthy snack that is also not plain and boring, then we have the right recipe for you.

Corn suji balls are one such snack that can not only be made at home with ease but also serves as an all-time snack. The corn and suji (semolina) in this snack, makes it way healthier than other high-calorie foods.

To begin making this scrumptious snack, first get all the ingredients listed below.

Suji (semolina) – 1 cup

Curd – ½ cup

Corn – ½ cup

Peas – ¼ cup

Chopped green chilli – 1

Chopped coriander – 1 tbsp

Chopped ginger – 1-inch chunk

Sunflower seeds – ¼ tbsp

Jeera – ¼ tbsp

Sesame seeds – ¼ tbsp.

Eno

Oil

Salt

Once you have arranged all the ingredients, follow the steps below to make the corn suji balls.

Step 1: Take a bowl and mix the curd and suji.

Step 2: Add corn, crushed peas, chopped green chilli, coriander and some salt to the mixture and mix it properly.

Step 3: Keep the mixture at rest for several minutes.

Step 4: Put the mould maker (you can even use an idli maker) and heat it on the stove. Once heated, add some oil in each of the moulds and then proceed to add jeera and sesame seeds.

Step 5: Put a pinch of Eno in the suji-curd mixture and mix it well.

Step 6: Now add the mixture to each of the mould using a spoon.

Step 7: Cover the mould with a lid and let the mixture cook for 10 minutes.

Step 8: Check if the balls have been cooked properly. Place the balls on a plate once they turn crispy and golden.

Step: 9: You are all done, now enjoy the healthy corn suji balls with some green chutney or tomato sauce.

