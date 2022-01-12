Coronavirus: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday's Yoga Trainer Shares Asanas to Recover From COVID-19

As the cases of coronavirus increase in the country, it is imperative that we take care of our health and practicing yoga could be one way to do that. Celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka, who is known to train Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday, shared her complete yoga guide for Covid‑19 recovery and building immunity on Instagram.

Anshuka’s guide to yoga for immunity-building includes simple stretches, breathing exercises, and some asanas. However, it should be noted that one must always consult their doctor and check the contra-indications before they start any kind of Yoga practice, as cautioned by Anshuka.

>Pranayama: One of the simple ways to start breathing exercise is Pranayama. Anshuka shared some simple breathwork pranayama techniques that according to her are “fast and effective" and “will improve lung capacity and boost your immunity." One could start by Kapalbhati, Anulom Vilom, and Bhastrika like exercises. According to Anshuka, “Breathing exercises, if done correctly, help in increasing lung capacity, aiding in better oxygenation and exhalation of carbon dioxide."

Such breathing exercises, according to Anshuka, “play an especially important role in the COVID-19 recovery process. The exercises can be started at home during self-isolation and easily incorporated into your daily routine."

>Belly Breathing: Another breathing technique that could significantly reduce the stress response in the body is Belly Breathing. An Instagram post shared by Anshuka in 2020 showed how to practice this breathing technique. The video also featured actress Rakul Preet Singh who showed viewers how to practice belly breathing. To practice this technique, one should remember not to strain or struggle while breathing. “Increase counts as and when you feel you can progress," suggests Anshuka.

>Sama Vritti and Box Breathing: Under the Sama Vritti breathing technique, an equal ratio for the breath in and the breath out is created. Anshuka shared the steps to ace this breathing technique in this Instagram post:

In Box Breathing, one has to inhale for 4 to 5 counts ⁣, hold their breath for 4 to 5 counts ⁣⁣and then exhale for 4 to 5 counts , and finish by holding the breath for 4 to 5 counts .

>Stretches and Asanas: The celebrity yoga trainer also shared some stretching and yoga asanas that could assist people recovering from COVID-19 or trying to build their immunity. Some of the asanas included: Cat/Cow pose, Butterfly pose, Seated Pigeon pose, Side Stretch, Wind release pose.

>Asanas for stress relief: If staying isolated at home is getting you stressed, these asanas may prove helpful. The five asanas suggested by Anshuka are: Anjaneyasana - Low Lunge, Sukhasana - Seated pose, Setu Bandhasana - Bridge pose,Uttana Shishosana - Puppy pose, Malasana - Garland pose, Gomukhasana - Cow pose.

Which yoga asana will you be starting with?

