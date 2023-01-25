Cardamom is a spice that people have been using for centuries, both in cooking and as medicine. Cardamom is used in both sweet and savoury dishes. People mainly use cardamom seeds and pods in curries, meat dishes, desserts like kheer and sewai as well as in beverages such as coffee and tea.

The seeds, oils and extracts of cardamom have many amazing medicinal properties too. Cardamom intake not only strengthens the digestive system but also has the ability to fight against serious diseases like cancer. Small green cardamoms have a mildly sweet and mint-like taste. It has anti-bacterial properties, that’s why it helps in killing harmful bacteria in the mouth and also controls bad breath.

A number of medicinal properties are found in cardamom. Of course, it is used to enhance the taste and flavours of food and vegetables, cardamom can also be used to control infections and allergies. Nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, iron, calcium, potassium, riboflavin, niacin and magnesium are found in cardamom.

Cancer-fighting compounds in cardamom

According to Healthline, “Cardamom powder has the ability to fight cancer. The compounds present in it help in killing cancer cells." A study published in the journal PubMed Central found, “When cardamom powder was given to cancer-afflicted rats, certain types of cancer-fighting enzymes were developed, which turned out to attack cancer tumours." Another study found, “Rats with skin cancer were given 500 mg of cardamom powder that showed significant improvement in them after 12 weeks."

On the other hand, one study found that some people undergoing treatment for blood pressure were given 3 grams of cardamom. After a few weeks, the blood pressure levels were observed to be normal in these people, as cardamom has high antioxidant properties which proved to be helpful in controlling blood pressure.

Cardamom has anti-inflammatory contents and boosts digestive system

Intake of cardamom helps to get rid of infections and inflammation problems, as it contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Similarly, consuming cardamom strengthens the digestive system, as said in Ayurveda, it does not accumulate extra fats in the body.

