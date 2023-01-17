Could Excessive Tea And Coffee Cause Anemia? Read To Know

Tea and coffee are two drinks we often prefer to stay awake when sleepy, keep ourselves warm during winter and feel refreshed when tired. That’s how many people turn into serial coffee or tea drinkers. There are health advantages of tea and coffee, but consuming large quantities of these drinks is worrisome. If you are a coffee or tea lover, let’s take a look at their advantages and disadvantages.

We all are aware of tea’s high antioxidant content. But those who consume black or green tea have a stronger immune system. Tea can reduce the likelihood of bone loss by boosting its density. Numerous studies have demonstrated that regular tea consumption has anti-ageing benefits. Additionally, it is claimed that tea prevents cavities, rather than harming the teeth.

You must agree that the best drink to start the day is coffee. But it also has a number of health advantages. Regular coffee drinkers have been shown to have a decreased risk of type 2 diabetes than non-consumers. Numerous minerals and antioxidants in coffee aid with blood sugar regulation too.

Advertisement

Despite this, we should not forget that there are several polyphenols in both coffee and tea. These polyphenols tend to attract iron and hence lead to iron deficiency, which can lead to anaemia. This can be a problem if coffee or tea are consumed with a meal because polyphenols tend to bind with iron if they are consumed at the same time as the iron-containing food.

There is no problem with iron absorption in healthy people. But it would generally be advisable to forgo coffee or tea with a meal if you are iron deficient.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here