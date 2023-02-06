Couturier Rahul Mishra’s Gown Saves the Day for Sitarist Anoushka Shankar at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023

Indian sitar player and nine-time Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar performed at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in an ethereal gown designed by couturier Rahul Mishra.

The 3D hand embroidered gold poppies gathered gown is from Rahul Mishra’s Tree of Life collection which he has showcased at Haute Couture Week in Paris and at India Couture Week in 2022.

Rahul Mishra whose designs are known to be inspired by nature and its surroundings, brought the beauty of poppies to life in this statement piece. True to the diaphanous nature of the poppy flower, the petals are meticulously hand embroidered with translucent sequins and individually hand tacked to form glimmering vivid motifs.

Embroidered on tulle and sequin georgette, the Shirley Poppies enhance the gathered gown and celebrate the craftsmanship of the Indian artisans who put in 10,000 hours to create the extravagant Tree of Life collection. The collection renders Rahul Mishra’s gratitude for nature’s wisdom.

Anoushka who carried off the gown with elan, celebrated the piece on her instagram post, before stepping on to the red carpet. She said, “This dress. No words. Wearing @rahulmishra_7 couture is a dream like no other. (sic)". The post also included a couple of images where Anoushka is seen posing for the camera with her sister and singer-songwriter Norah Jones.

According to Anoushka’s post, the dress came in as a saviour as the outfit she had planned to wear fell apart four days ago. Taking to instagram Anoushka wrote: And before I tag any of the amazing support I had for today- holy crap @poornagraphy @leithclark and @itsanitarani you seriously came to my rescue when the outfit I had planned to wear fell apart just four days ago Sisters blood and beyond- you hold the world up! (sic)"

From singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding to Chinese singer and performer, Danny Lee, every international music artiste has adorned Rahul Mishra’s creations. The couturier recently showcased his collection COSMOS at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2023. The collection is explained by the beauty that surrounds us through nature and how humans may wish to interact with it. Realised in two and three dimensional hand embroidery complemented by elements made in hand casted recycled brass that are gold plated and encrusted with Swarovski crystals, this collection became Rahul Mishra’s most exuberant effort at surface development.

