COVID-19: 3 Ways in Which Companies Can Support Working Mothers Amid the Pandemic

Since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, experts across the globe have continuously complained about the impact of COVID-19 on the world economy or the physical and mental health of the world population. But hardly anyone discussed how this deadly disease has threatened women’s careers across the globe, especially working mothers. This shouldn’t come as a shock because women mostly deal with the predicament of choosing their career or their child’s care.

According to the World Economic Forum, because of the impact of the coronavirus, one in the four women are considering either leaving the workforce or reducing their working hours. Not just this, but alarmingly, in September 2020, 8,65,000 women left the United States workforce, compared to 2,16,000 men, according to the Harvard Business Review. Experts across the world along with UNICEF believe that few HR reforms can be incorporated by the companies that can help in changing the scenario. Here are a few of them:

Avail childcare benefits

Without proper childcare facilities, the majority of the women will be forced to drop out of the workforce. Childcare benefits should be given equal importance just like healthcare benefits. Companies can provide financial benefits or on-site child care services, as making childcare accessible and affordable will put working mothers at ease and empower them to balance their responsibilities.

Grant flexible work arrangements

UNICEF recommends that flexible work arrangements give employees freedom over when and where they fulfill their job responsibilities. Needless to say that working mothers juggle between responsibilities as an employee and as a mother. For such scenarios, HR managers can allow remote and hybrid work and encourage schedules that are flexible in nature.

Update leave policy

Only granting maternity leaves isn’t always enough, the duration of such leaves has a huge impact in the long run. Not just this but there are times when kids can fall sick and mothers need to be at home. Avail facilities for such scenarios.

