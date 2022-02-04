COVID-19: 5 Healthy Ways to Cope With Mental and Physical Stress

COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on people’s mental health, especially the health and frontline workers, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions. Amid the pandemic, it is vital to manage mental health by protecting psychological and emotional well-being. There are a number of reasons like social isolation, uncertainty, altered daily routines, financial pressure, due to which a combination of emotions such as stress, anxiety, sadness, fear, and loneliness might erupt. Therefore, it is wise to adopt healthy ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, and indulging in self-care activities is first and foremost the most important thing.

>Avoid inactivity

Making movement will only enhance your physical and mental health. It is not necessary that you have to spend an hour in the gym to make it happen. Just stay active throughout the day, don’t be seated for over 30 minutes at a time, and if possible, do stretching exercises or walk for 2 mins.

>Eat fresh and balanced food

Getting on a “diet" might seem a difficult task but making little changes and ensuring the quality of food can impact well-being. Replace processed or packed foods with freshly prepared home-cooked meals, fresh fruits, vegetables. Pick nuts and seeds for snacks instead of fried food or junk. A balanced diet has a number of health benefits, and in this case, it will also help you in keeping your physical and mental health intact.

>Fix your sleep routine

Sleep is very important for good health and you just cannot ignore the impact of restful sleep. Maintaining sleep hygiene and avoiding screens, caffeinated drinks, an hour prior to bedtime is essential.

Spend at least 15 mins in the morning sunlight. You can either go for a walk or enjoy a cup of tea sitting in the balcony, which gets direct sunlight.

Yoga will not only make your physically fit but will also calm your mind. Try 10 mins meditation or controlled breathing exercises.

