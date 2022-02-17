COVID-19: Brain Fog; Symptoms and All You Need to Know

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic has made most of us well versed with the common symptoms associated with the infection. Breathlessness, cough and fever are some of them. Most of the symptoms fade away within a week after a person has recovered from the virus and in some cases, it may take up to 14 days. However, there are instances where even after recovering from the disease, there are certain side effects that keep lingering. A unique side effect reported from a section of the people is ‘COVID19 brain fog’. However, it has baffled many experts in the medical community as to how a respiratory disease can give birth to neurological diseases like decreased attention span and memory loss.

This information is still being researched, although neurological difficulties are more likely to strike persons who have been sick for a long time, have had a major stroke, or have suffered a catastrophic brain injury. People who have been under anesthesia or who have been on ventilator assistance for a long time are also at danger. But, in an unforeseen turn of events, persons who had mild cases of COVID-19 and recovered at home are now struggling with neurological side effects of the virus. Neurological illness is being experienced by a third of patients who have recovered from COVID-19, reported India.com.

Memory problems, brain fog, seizures, strokes, and neuropathy are just a few of the problems they endure. COVID-19 is also neuro-invasive, which means it can infect the brain and adjacent nerves, according to preliminary studies. The loss of smell, which is a typical sign of COVID19, implies a neuro-invasion because the nerves that control smell connect directly to the brain.

As brain fog is not a medical diagnosis, its symptoms can vary. Some of its symptoms include:

Memory issues

Forgetfulness

Lack of concentration

Lack of mental clarity

Persistent headache

Confusion

Mental sluggishness after poor night’s sleep

It is advisable to detail and document any of the symptoms in a notebook and also write down how it is affecting your life. Bring the list to your doctor and create a rehabilitation plan that includes cognitive therapy and other treatments.

Another thing to remember is that if the patient has any underlying psychological disorders, they should get help from a counsellor or therapist as soon as possible.

Untreated anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can all damage memory function, so adding COVID19 to the mix could make things worse. Finally, people with any type of brain fog should take care of their underlying health problems. Avoid alcohol and tobacco, eat a nutritious diet, interact with your loved ones in person or electronically, get adequate sleep, and exercise on a regular basis.

