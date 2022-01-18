COVID-19: Can Medication During Covid-19 Cause Vaginal Infections? Here's What Gynecologist Has to Say

A disease caused by the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is COVID-19. A variant of the same known as Omicron, is the latest to wreak havoc in the world. Since the outbreak of the deadly virus, medical experts have been figuring out its side effects and symptoms of its variants. Not only COVID-19 but the vaccine has also been found to adversely affect the functioning of different parts of the body in many people. Digestive, neurological, and cardiovascular symptoms can occur during or after the diagnosis of COVID-19.

Given the nature of the symptoms and its effects on people, it is hard to combat COVID-19 or Omicron without antibiotics. In severe cases, it can also prompt the need of hospitalisation. Bodily hassles do not come as a surprise when there is intake of medicated drugs and antibiotics. Especially in women, medicines taken during COVID-19 have been found to make things worse. As per a report in Hindustan Times, several women have reported that during recovery or after, they have been suffering from vaginal infections.

Dr Aruna Kalra, senior gynecologist and obstetrician at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, explained to the portal if COVID-19 is wrecking the biome of vagina or is it the consequence of antibodies.

According to her, antibiotics can have various side effects and can affect the gut by altering the quantity and type of bacteria present in it. These changes lead to nausea, allergic reactions, vomiting, diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal side effects and weaken the immune system.

Dr Kalra explained that antibiotics allow bad bacteria to overgrow in the gut and may affect the vaginal pH balance.

>Below are listed vaginal infections symptoms:

Burning sensation around the vulva

Pain during sex

White and odourless vaginal discharge

Pain during urination

Increase in vaginal discharge

>Below are listed reasons to avoid antibiotics

Antibiotics kill the good bacteria in the gut that is responsible for the maintenance of overall health.

Side effects include rashes, fever, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness and insomnia.

Antibiotics reduce microbiome diversity.

