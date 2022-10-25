Covid-19 Could Accelerate Ageing in Humans, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe since it was initially reported in December 2019. The various variants of this respiratory infection affected millions around the world. While COVID-19 has been classified as a respiratory disease, did you know that it could severely affect your body in the long run?

After more than two and a half years of COVID-19 research, scientists have confirmed that the virus causes damage to multiple organs in the body. Now, Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Washington University in St. Louis, has asserted that contracting COVID-19 could accelerate ageing in humans.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The chief researcher of the study, Dr Al-Aly surveyed millions of people across the United States of America. He observed the effects of the virus on the infected patients’ kidneys, hearts and brains. To his shock, they all had a similar pattern. He told ABC7, “What we have seen is that people are losing about three to four percent kidney function in the year that follows that infection. That usually happens with ageing. Three to four years of ageing."

Dr Ziyad Al-Aly is currently working with Dr Michael Peluso, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF to decipher the biology of what causes these long-term effects on an individual.

Elaborating on the same, Dr Peluso shared, “Some of the theories for what may cause long COVID symptoms include persistence of the virus, so instead of the virus coming and going - it sticks around, inflammation, auto-immune problems. Changes in the microbiome. The good bacteria that are in our bodies."

Previously, the news portal Mint reported that COVID-19 has the ability to cause the acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, myocarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias in the infected patients.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here