COVID-19: Don't Let the Pandemic Be a Barrier in Education, Read Tips for Better Learning

COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all. The economy of the country witnessed a low slope, people lost their jobs, businesses suffered financial losses and the country’s healthcare industry went upside down. However, professionals still managed to keep their hold tight. The ones who suffered the adverse effect the most are students. The schools and colleges are closed for approximately two years now, causing a huge impact on the learning process.

Schools managed to try their best to let the learning continue through online classes and assignments but the educational infrastructure and the factor that motivated students to learn during school hours was missing. Students somehow have lost interest in studying. We can still try and motivate kids to get back on track and let the fear be out and the motivation in. Here’s how

Engage students in deciding the educational method

The already decided medium of having online classes through an online meeting platform might not be friendly for all the students. It allows the teachers to have one-way communication only. However, teachers can take suggestions of students to initiate a better way of teaching through online mode.

Enable discussion and question-answer session after class

In the class timetable, the teachers can pick up smaller portions of the topic daily instead of flooding the students with information. They can conduct a discussion session of 15 minutes after each class to clear the doubts of students so that it can enable a two-way flow of information.

Counselling session for students

The mental health of students has been impacted adversely during the pandemic. It has led to the fear of examination, anxiety and many other things. Teachers should conduct weekly counseling sessions for students so that they can talk about it openly and seek help at an earlier stage.

Student interaction session

There are many students who have joined the class during the pandemic and only know their class through the digital medium. In such cases, teachers can conduct ice-breaking sessions which enable students to interact with each other well.

