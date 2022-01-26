COVID-19: Follow This Diet to Remain Fit Amid Third Wave Scare

With surge in cases of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus throughout the country, there is renewed fear of a third wave. It is all the more important to stay fit and strengthen our immune system now in midst of the surging cases. It is essential to indulge in the right kind of food along with healthy habits. In a talk with HT Live, Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness, Karan Sethi Chopra, Certified Personal Trainer and Founder of The Iron Hub Gym and Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI reveals what makes up for a healthy diet to nourish our immunity system during these challenging times. The three emphasized that, because Covid-19 has spread to other more contagious versions, the healthiest diet to follow during the pandemic’s third phase will be one that keeps us healthy from the inside out while also boosting our immunity.

>Consume 4 to 6 meals a day: It is better to spread these meals evenly throughout the day so that you do not get hungry too often also since it helps in improved digestion

Have a high-protein lunch and dinner: Protein is an important macronutrient to include in your diet since it helps to strengthen your immune system. Try to have a daily protein intake of 60-75 grams. Protein-rich foods include mushrooms, broccoli, tofu, soya, chicken, eggs, and fish

Substitute oil with ghee: Reduce the amount of oil and spices in your diet. Avoid oily foods to keep inflammation under control. It's always best to steam the vegetable or choose food that's been cooked with a small amount of sunflower or peanut oil and medium to mild seasonings for best outcomes. More cinnamon, bay leaves, coriander, and pepper should be used.

Make sure to stick to whole foods, meats and eggs: Consume no over-processed, packaged, or ready-to-eat foods, as they are nutritionally devoid. Toss in a variety of colourful vegetables to your meal. Yogurt should also be included in your meal.

Always stay hydrated: Make sure to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water even if you are not too thirsty. Water aids in detoxification and also helps lose weight

Give up on refined flours: Replace refined flours like white flour or over-processed plain wheat flour in your diet with whole-grain flour and other grains like millets, corn, barley, oats, quinoa, and others. Replace processed white rice with brown or wild rice in your regular diet. These refined flours and rice can be enjoyed on occasion, but not regularly

Adopt a diet rich in immunity-boosting vitamins, minerals and herbs: Vitamin C, zinc, iron, and calcium are all necessary for a healthy immune system. Consume a diet rich in citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, beta carotene, and dairy products to guarantee adequate nutrient intake. Include herbs like tulsi, ashwagandha, amalaki, and Triphala.

Include healthy fats and omega 3: Walnuts, almonds, avocados, flax seeds, fatty salmon, and other foods can provide these nutrients.

