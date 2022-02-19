COVID-19: Include These 5 Foods in Your Diet that Boost Immunity

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have realised a lot about their body’s ability to fight a dreaded virus like COVIID-19. From the day people started contracting the virus, all the debate has been around the human body’s immune response and the ways it could be strengthened.

Although now, scientists have successfully developed the vaccine for the virus, it does not mean that it will be effective in dealing with a similar future threat. Thus, it is advised that we must start strengthening our immune system through natural ways in order to safeguard ourselves from not only an epidemic but also common diseases.

One does not have to necessarily look for some miraculous herb found in the mountains, instead, some daily used food items can work wonders for our immune system in the long run.

We have listed some of the easily available food items which will give the much-needed immunity boost to you.

Garlic

Apart from its pungent taste and odour, garlic has a lot to offer when it comes to your health. Garlic is already a common home remedy for the prevention of illnesses like cold and this evidently suggests that it works well for our immune system. Experts claim that the heavy concentration of sulfur-containing compounds in garlic may be responsible for its ability to strengthen our immunity.

Spinach

Popularly used in the Indian diet, spinach has always been associated with strength. However, this leafy vegetable is packed with antioxidants and carotene which significantly increases our body’s ability to fight infections. It is advised to not overcook spinach in order to reap its immune-boosting benefits.

Almonds

Nuts such as almonds are loaded with nutrients like Vitamin E. This fat-soluble vitamin effectively aids our immune system in fighting infections caused by bacteria and viruses. Moreover, these nuts are also rich in protein, riboflavin, magnesium and zinc, which makes them one of the healthiest snacks.

Red bell peppers

Surprisingly, red bell peppers contain three times more vitamin C than any other fruit or vegetable. They also contain a significant amount of beta-carotene which boosts the immune system. Being a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C helps the body in fighting diseases through antibodies.

Broccoli

Broccoli is another superfood that is rich in nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin C. Experts believe that the phytochemicals present in broccoli are effective in arming the immune system. In addition, broccoli also has antioxidants like lutein and sulforaphane which help in keeping the diseases at bay by strengthening immunity.

