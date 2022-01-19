COVID-19: Mental Health Tips for People in Home Isolation

After grappling with COVID-19 for almost two years, a new variant of the malevolent virus greeted the world as it entered into a new year. The regime that people adopted during the first two waves of the pandemic came back into people’s lives as the Omicron-driven third wave kicked in.

As a person tests Covid positive, they are required to quarantine from 7 to 14 days, depending on the severity of the symptoms. While home quarantine is one of the most efficient ways to contain the disease, staying locked at home may entail more issues, such as those pertaining to mental health.

Being isolated at home may lead to exhaustion, anxiety, and/or depression. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on the health of the consciousness so as to maintain the efficiency of your mind. Here are a few tips that might come in handy.

Advertisement

Routine

Devising a routine and sticking to the rigidity that it fosters may help you smoothen the situation inside and outside your head. Your routine can include things that drive your attention to the things around you.

Exercise frequently

A healthy body houses a healthy mind, therefore, sticking to a certain set of exercises ensures that you feel healthy and physically efficient. This, in turn, trumps the mind into oozing endorphins, which act as a great stress buster.

Advertisement

Music can be the key

Music interacts with our mind unlike any other medium of communication. Listening to music instantly makes you feel happier and better. Throw in a sprinkle of dance with it, and you have got a power-combo that will keep stress at bay.

Advertisement

Stay connected

The human mind is made to communicate and make relationships as you go on living. Therefore, at times where you cannot physically see your friends, and in some cases, your family, it is crucial to stay connected with them through various mediums such as telephone, social media, etc.

Anticipate the turmoil

This is a slippery slope, however, incorporating it properly gives you a head start with the issues that come your way. Cherishing and analysing your emotional behaviour and addressing the traumatic experiences, rather than bottling it all up, really helps. Be open and accepting regarding your emotions, and let the revelations give you insights into your own mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.