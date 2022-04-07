Covid-19: NHS Adds Nine New Symptoms To The Official List In UK

We have been tackling the coronavirus pandemic for two years now, and every few months, with the arrival of a new variant, comes a fresh list of symptoms. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a fresh warning regarding the new Covid-19 mutant variant, XE, which was first detected in the United Kingdom on January 19 this year. Now, nine new symptoms of coronavirus have emerged in the UK. And a BBC report stated that the updated guidance lists of symptoms by the UK Health Security Agency include a sore throat, muscle pains, and diarrhea.

Coronavirus infections have hit a record high in the country, with around 5 million estimated to be infected. As the free testing ended throughout the country this weekend, United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS) has updated its list of official COVID symptoms. As per the report, the health services have extended the list by adding 9 extra symptoms and have warned that the added symptoms are very similar to other illnesses like cold and flu. In the UK, the original signs recognised for Covid were fever, loss of sense of smell or taste, and continuous cough.

But, now the list of symptoms includes a further nine:

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

Aching body

Headache

Sore throat

Blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea

Feeling sick or being sick

The NHS further urged people that anyone who experiences any of the symptoms listed above should get themselves tested as soon as possible, even if the symptoms are mild. The guidelines by the UK government advise people observing the symptoms to stay at home and strictly avoid contact with any other person. The NHS further guided people regarding the Covid testing guidelines. It began by saying that free testing has ended for most people and if a person has a symptom then there is no requirement for a rapid lateral flow or PCR test. But if you are still willing to get yourself tested and you aren’t eligible then “you must pay for a Covid-19 test yourself." It advised that people can buy a self Covid test kit from any pharmacy, to avoid the hassle.

