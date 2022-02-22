Covid-19: Parents Worry As Schools Reopen In Several States; Here’s How To Keep Your Child Safe

As coronavirus cases have started to decline in the country, state governments have started lifting restrictionsIt has been announced in several states that schools for children from nursery to class 5 will be reopened. To date, no Covid-19 vaccination for children under the age of 15 is available in the country, which makes parents concerned.

Those who take their children to school should be aware of any mild indications of coronavirus. Here’s how:

If you are sending your child to school, explain to them about the COVID protocols. It is important to follow the Covid-19 safety rules so that they do not get infected. The chances of getting infected are higher in the classroom than outside, as the number of children is higher. It is necessary to wear masks, maintain social distance, clean hands before eating and drinking, have proper ventilation in the classroom, etc.

Quite like adults, children can also be infected with COVID, but they are less likely to get serious. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronavirus infection is less severe in children and adolescents, and deaths are less common in them than in adults. Along with this, the symptoms in children are also very mild in comparison to adults, in young children, school-going children, and adolescents. In many reports, it has also come to the fore that some children do not even show symptoms of COVID, that is, they are asymptomatic. Very few children need to be admitted to the hospital, and that too, those who suffer from some serious illness.

Symptoms of COVID

Symptoms can appear in children within six days of being infected with the coronavirus. If symptoms are seen, the doctor should be contacted immediately. The symptoms of COVID are as follows:

Cough

Fever

Chest pain

Sore throat

Change in skin colour

Nausea or vomiting

Feeling extremely tired

Feeling cold

Muscle pain

Headache

Nasal congestion

Loss of taste and smell

Some symptoms can be serious, and they must not be ignored. If the child feels difficulty in breathing, takes rapid breaths, feels difficulty in drinking anything, has blue lips, is confused, is unable to wake up, go to the doctor without delay.

According to the US public health agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children who were born prematurely under the age of two years, who suffer from serious diseases, are obese, have asthma, lung or respiratory diseases may be infected with COVID.

