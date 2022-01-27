COVID-19: This is What You Should do if You are Facing Memory Issues Post COVID Recovery

If you have just made a recovery from COVID, there is a possibility that you are facing issues with your memory, concentration and the ability to fathom when others are talking. Unfortunately, cognitive deficit is a common post-COVID symptom that is affecting a lot of people. With reports of ‘Long COVID’ symptoms persisting into the chronic phase and case studies revealing neurological problems in severely affected patients, there is a growing concern about COVID-19’s potential cognitive consequences. However, very less is known about the type and prevalence of cognitive difficulties after infection, or about the whole range of disease severity. Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Head of Department of Neurology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram told HTLive that COVID can result in vascular damage due to low oxygen electrical dysfunction and neurotransmitter imbalance. Signs of any of the symptoms mentioned above are to be followed with a visit to a neurologist, Dr Gupta says. He also advised people to get vaccinated. Some of the suggestions by Dr Gupta are as follows:

>Eating well and focusing on sleep

Eat on a regular basis and pay attention to your sleeping patterns. Immunotherapy with steroids and IVIG (intravenous immunoglobulin) may assist if there is substantial memory loss and brain MRI shows certain abnormalities.

>Check VitB12

Thyroid and vitamin B12 levels should be checked and brought back to normal. Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and milk, as antioxidants and nutrients aid in brain function preservation.

>Manage stress to improve brain function

Covid has a considerable impact on brain transmitters, causing anxiety and insomnia, as well as a disruption in memory transmitters in the brain.

‘It can cause amnesia, cognitive impairment, and a loss of focus. So don’t think too much about the disease because it depletes brain transmitters. Prioritize critical tasks, alleviate anxiety, and take supplements to help with weakness to reduce stress-related brain dysfunction,’ says Dr Gupta.

Taking part in recreational activities like games and enjoyable hobbies also helps rejuvenate the brain and provide protection against stress-induced dysfunction, says the doctor. So, take care of your health following these aforementioned tips.

