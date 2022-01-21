COVID-19: Top Myths and Facts About Pregnancy During the Ongoing Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it not only widespread concerns about how to stay safe but also its share of confusion and misconceptions regarding the same. Pregnancy has always been subject to countless myths even before the pandemic touched our lives and the COVID-19 scare is just another addition to it. It can be quite an exigent decision to plan a baby in the midst of the pandemic, and that’s why, opinions about having a baby during this time may differ from person to person. Many believe that giving birth to a baby amid a pandemic can be harmful to health. Hence, it requires debunking of some common myths surrounding pregnancy during COVID-19. In a talk with HTLive, Dr Swati Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital in Pune, busted some of the top myths pregnancy in the times of COVID-19. Read about them below:

Pregnant women can delay their vaccination

Advertisement

This is a complete myth. As stated earlier, pregnant women are more susceptible to allergies, illnesses, and infections than others. Getting vaccinated will only help women protect themselves. So, get yourself vaccinated and be healthy and strong.

You will always have pregnancy complications due to COVID-19

When it comes to pregnant women, there is no evidence to prove that COVID-19 causes any major complications to their health directly. There have been no available studies to show if the virus can be passed on from pregnant mothers to their babies. While breastfeeding the baby, pregnant mothers should wear a mask and wash their hands frequently before touching the child. If you are infected with COVID-19, do not panic; seek treatment as soon as possible.

Advertisement

It is not possible to contract COVID-19 if you are pregnant

Advertisement

This is probably the most common myth that has been doing the rounds ever since the pandemic began. However, it is scientifically baseless as pregnancy does not offer any extra protection to women. On the contrary, women who are pregnant have comparatively low immunity and are more vulnerable to viral and bacterial infections. Pregnant women need to follow the regular COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and using sanitizers and they also need to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine leads to changes in menstrual cycle

On social media, there have been a number of posts about the relation between COVID-19 and periods. If you are not pregnant and are concerned about your periods after getting vaccinated, you should know that the COVID-19 vaccine has no effect on your menstrual cycle. There have been no reports of menstrual irregularities due to vaccine shots so far. It is safe for all women to get vaccinated. The menstruation period will neither be shortened nor lengthened by the vaccine so you should go ahead and get your shot instead of paying heed to the rumors.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.