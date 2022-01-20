COVID-19: Try These 5 Immunity Booster Drinks to Avoid Omicron Infection

Preventing infection from the Omicron variant is not an easy task. Doctors and health experts have advised people to strengthen their immune system as it is the first line of defense to fight the highly mutated strain of coronavirus and reduce the risk of infection. People have poor immunity due to work stress, improper eating hours, sleeping at late hours, and avoiding nutritious meals. In order to prevent Omicron infection, one needs to bring a little change in their lifestyle. It is advised to incorporate foods that are powerful antioxidants and help strengthen our respiratory system and overall immunity.

Ginger and Apple Cider Vinegar

Ginger and Apple Cider Vinegar is a good drink to boost immunity. While ginger contains elements to fight cold viruses, apple cider vinegar has bacteria and prebiotics that are beneficial for immunity and they even prevent respiratory infections. To prepare the drink, add ginger in boiling water for five minutes. Meanwhile, take a bowl and add lemon, one teaspoon of fresh ginger juice, and one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar. You can also sprinkle some cayenne pepper before drinking it.

Turmeric Root Tea

Turmeric provides a good defense mechanism to the body against diseases. Turmeric root tea can be very effective in case of a cold or sore throat. Turmeric’s high anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties are known to all. Add an inch of fresh turmeric root and ½ tsp pepper powder to 2 cups of boiling water. Boil it till the mixture is reduced to half, and then turn off the heat. Drizzle raw honey if required.

Granola Fruit Smoothie

It is a natural immunity booster. A granola fruit smoothie is a high-protein drink that is prepared using ingredients like granola, cinnamon, yogurt, banana, flaxseeds, and honey. Mix flaxseeds with granola, bananas, cinnamon and honey. The smoothie is healthy, fulfilling, and rejuvenating.

Magic Potion

While mucus is a part of the body’s defense mechanism, an excess can create a perfect environment for viruses and bacteria to grow. Hence, one needs to get rid of the extra mucus and this magic potion or healthy tea comes to your rescue. Take 1 tbsp methi seeds, 10g fresh tulsi leaves or 1 tbsp dried tulsi, 2 pods cardamom/elaichi (green), and 1 to 2 tsp saunf/fennel seeds. Boil these powerful expectorants in 1 litre of water, and reduce it to 500 ml. Strain and drink warm.

Kadha

Last but not the least, the homemade kadha can help boost your immunity against infections and improve gut health all at once. People might not be a fan of it, but it is one of the most prominent ayurvedic concoctions that is essential to boost health and immunity. Boil basil, caroms seeds, black pepper, and turmeric, and other available ingredients like tulsi and etc in water.

