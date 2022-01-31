Covid-19 Vaccines Impact Menstruation Among Women But...: Study

For a long time, scientists have been wondering whether the Covid-19 vaccine causes changes to the period patterns of women. Although there is some data to support this claim, not enough research has been done to make it a scientifically proven fact.

Now, researchers from Imperial College London have claimed that there are certain changes in the periods of women who got the Covid-19 vaccine shot but these changes come to an end very quickly. According to researchers, even if periods are affected due to the vaccine, it gets normalised very quickly.

According to the British Medical Journal, Dr Victoria Male cites two studies found in an American menstrual tracking app, showing that nearly 4,000 women had a near-term delay in getting their next period. However, they suffered a delay only in one period, and after that, everything became normal. This means the effects of the vaccine were temporary.

Women, who took both doses of the vaccine, had their periods delayed by two days. One study found that one in 10 women who took the vaccine, had her period after a gap of 8 days compared to normal, but after two periods everything was back again.

Another study, which was done in Norway, had more than 5,600 participants. Changes in the periods of 40 percent of these women were observed even before taking the vaccine. However, many of these women admitted to bleeding more than before after taking the vaccine.

But with them too, the periods again became regularised the second time with bleeding returning to normal.

Dr Victoria Male also said that the vaccines did not affect the fertility of women, as opposed to what some studies were claiming. However, Dr Male said that sperm count and quality may be affected in men after covid-19 infection, although more studies are needed in this regard.

