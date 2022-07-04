Covid-19 Variants Which Became a Global Health Concern

The novel coronavirus infection started in China and spread like a wildfire around the whole world. In no time, WHO declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic which eventually put the world at a standstill. As scientists and medical professionals began their search for medicine and treatment, new variants of Covid-19 started emerging. Two years later, coronavirus evolution still surprises researchers around the world. Here are the different variants which have emerged in the past two years.

Delta Plus Variant

This variant left a devastating effect on the world. It was the core reason for the higher number of cases during the second wave in India and one of the deadliest COVID-19 strains. It was more concerning due to its increased transmissibility and stronger reaction.

Kappa Variant

Also known as the B.1.617 variant, it is believed that it contained two separate mutations, namely E484Q and L452R. The variant was most prominent in the Brazilian and the South African regions and was first detected in December 2020.

Omicron Variant

This variant was termed a cause of concern by the World Health Organization last year. While the symptoms were mild, a high transmission rate was reported. A very less death rate was reported during the omicron outbreak which made it less serious than other variants.

BA.4 and BA.5 Variant

These are the sub-variants of Omicron. BA.4 and BA.5 variants are spiking globally as they can spread faster than other variants. Reportedly, it emerged in South Africa and become dominant in the US.

