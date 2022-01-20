Covid-19: When to Meet Your Loved Ones After Recovery?

Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in India. On Wednesday, India reported 2.82 lakh new Covid-19 and 441 deaths. The cases of the Omicron variant are also increasing. To date, 8,961 of omicron has been detected in the country. However, people are recovering fast in the third wave and serious cases are less in number.

People who are suffering from Covid-19 and are in isolation often wonder when can they meet their loved ones again and live a normal life without infecting others. The family members of the patient, also, wait for the right to meet and greet the person personally. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have published a list of isolation periods with a different group of people. According to CDC, children and people with mild symptoms must complete five days of isolation after symptom onset and after body temperature remains normal for 24 hours without medication. However, they should keep wearing a mask while they are around other people for five more days and can come back to their comfort zone after that.

People with moderate symptoms are advised to undertake a 10-day isolation period and in severe cases, isolation may extend up to 20 days after the symptom onset. However, CDC has not issued any specific guidelines about reuniting with family and friends after recovery.

As quoted by HealthShots, Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai said, “The Covid-19 or Omicron symptoms vary from one person to another. You will be considered to be safe if 10 days have passed and one doesn’t exhibit symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, loss of smell and taste, and body pain. Moreover, you shouldn’t be on any Covid-19 medication. This is the time you won’t be contagious and there is no fear of transmitting the infection to others,"

Covid-19 is contagious and the only way to prevent the infection from spreading is by wearing a triple-layer mask, maintaining social distance and sanitization. Both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine also help you to prevent the disease as it increases your immunity and prepares your body to fight the infection.

