Cow Milk To Eggs, Food Items You Just Can't Think of Giving To Babies

New parents are always curious about when their babies will start eating solid food. When the baby finally starts chewing solid food, their parents start feeding them fruits and vegetables because of the wrong information they have. It is important to know here that the digestive system of toddlers up to one-year-old is not fully developed. It is best not to feed a baby anything other than mother’s milk. When the baby grows older than six months, they can be fed daal, vegetable soup, rice water etc.

The digestive system of a one-year-old baby is not very strong. Therefore, there are some things that we need to avoid while looking for feeding options:

Advertisement

Foods You Should Never Give Babies

>Cow’s Milk

Cow milk is bad for children below the age of one, and feeding them cow milk can spoil upset their digestive system. Thus, it is best to feed formula milk to up to one-year-old babies. Feeding the child cow milk can put pressure on the kidney as well.

>Citric Fruit

Citrus fruits are acidic, which are difficult for the digestive system of babies. Due to this, the child’s stomach may develop rashes or other problems.

>Salt

The kidney of the baby is not fully developed, so they should always be fed less than one gram of salt, or better yet no salt at all. This is because the kidneys of young children are not yet fully developed. It is better to avoid salt altogether while preparing food for infants.

>Egg

Advertisement

It would be better if you feed the egg to the child only after he or she is more than a year old. It is better to feed only the egg yolk since many babies are allergic to egg whites.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.