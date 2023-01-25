Vegetarian kebabs are mostly made of potatoes, peas, bananas and other vegetables. You must have tried a variety of kebabs in your life but have you ever tried cowpea kebabs? Cowpea kebabs are rich in protein, magnesium and calcium, and at the same time, so delicious that you will feel like eating them again and again. However, many people do not like cowpea. But this cowpea recipe is as delicious as it gets. Let’s now take a look at how to make cowpea kebabs at home.

Ingredients to make cowpea kebab:

Advertisement

Potato - 1

Cowpea - 1 cup

Green chilli - 2

Onion - 1

Ginger - a piece

Coriander leaves - a little finely chopped

Cumin seeds - half a teaspoon

Salt - as per taste

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder - 1/4 tsp

13. Oil - as required

14. Chaat masala - 1/2 tsp

Recipe to make cowpea kebab:

Step 1: First leave the cowpeas overnight in water in a bowl. Or you can boil it in a cooker.

Step 2: Boil, peel and mash potatoes. In the same way, mash the cowpeas as well.

Step 3: Now wash onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, ginger and cut them finely, and keep them in a bowl.

Step 4: Now put a pan on the gas and add one spoon of oil to it. Now, temper it by adding cumin seeds.

Step 5: After that, fry the onion, ginger, and green chillies. Add the mashed cowpea to it when it has turned golden brown. Give it a thorough stir to prevent sticking to the pan.

Advertisement

Step 6: Now, add potatoes and stir. After one minute, mix in all of the spices, including chaat masala, garam masala, red chilli powder and coriander powder, and cook for a few minutes.

Step 7: After that, turn off the gas and add some chopped coriander to it. Allow the cowpea mixture to cool down.

Step 8: Now make small-sized kebabs from this mixture and keep them on a plate.

Advertisement

Step 9: The kebabs should then be kept in the fridge for 15 minutes to prevent breaking while baking.

Step 10: Place five to six kebabs in the pan, coat them with oil, and bake them at low heat. Take it out on a plate when it turns brown from both sides.

Now the kebabs are ready, enjoy them with tomato sauce or green chutney.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here