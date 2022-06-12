Craft Wine Policies Made More Liberal in Maharashtra; Here's How

In an attempt to support grape farmers, the Maharashtra government has decided to make its its policy for fruit/flower-based naturally fermented pure wines more liberal. These wines are also popularly known as craft wines.

In a recent announcement, the restriction of minimum area for craft wine bars has been done away with. Earlier, the criteria was to be 16 sqm or 172 sq ft. In addition, now, anyone can apply for wine store licenses, too. This was not possible earlier.

The Times of India quoted Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary for excise, who explained that this decision was an attempt to increase the outreach of craft wines.

Craft wine, a popular drink, is manufactured extensively in Maharashtra. The process involves fermentation of fruit juice, flowers, rice or bananas by the use of yeast without adding external elements.

Moreover, Singh said that cans of not less than 1 litre and not more than 5 litres will be available for purchase at exclusive wine shops. She added that the authority for licensing has been given to the district officer.

The government plans to promote these exclusive walk-in shops measuring 71 sqm to 600 sqm where tasting tasting areas will also be available. The intent, officials said, was to turn “liquor buying experience in the city like it is in duty-free imported liquor markets" at airports.

