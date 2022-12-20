Craving a Delicious Creamy Garlic Pasta? Well, We Got You Covered With This Easy Recipe

Are you foody? Food lovers would love pasta for sure. Who doesn’t, after all? Yes, it contains carbs and can act as an alternative, whole grain pasta is lower in calories and carbs, as well as higher in fibre and micronutrients. It can be consumed as breakfast or even during lunch or dinner. This Creamy Garlic Penne Spaghetti is a white sauce pasta that is delicious on its own but can be made more hearty by adding chicken or any other favourite meat. From Spaghetti to Fettuccine Alfredo, there are different kinds of pasta and people have their own choices. Here is the easy-to-make recipe for creamy garlic pasta:

Ingredients required:

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons butter

3 cups chicken broth, or more as needed

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ pound spaghetti

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ cup heavy cream

1 ½ tablespoons dried parsley

Preparation method:

Took a medium saucepan and heated the olive oil.

Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Then add butter and whisk continuously until melted.

Pour in 3 cups chicken broth, and add pepper and salt. Bring the water to a boil.

Cook, tossing occasionally until the spaghetti is properly cooked but still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. If the pasta begins to stick to the pan, add extra chicken broth.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and mix in the cheese. Mix well.

After the cheese has completely melted, remove the pot from the heat and whisk in the heavy cream and parsley.

Serve the hot piping creamy pasta immediately.

What to Serve With Creamy Garlic Pasta

Creamy garlic spaghetti is a crowd-pleaser that combines well with a variety of sides and salads. Garlic Cheese Toast, buns, and even focaccia bread go well with pasta.

Because this recipe is rich, serve it with a fresh side salad or some fresh vegetables, such as roasted cauliflower, asparagus, or steamed broccoli.

What to do with leftovers?

Storing: Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for 3-5 days.

Reheating: We usually microwave this spaghetti, but it can also be done in a saucepan on the stove. If the soup is too thick when reheated, add a bit of additional broth.

Freezing: If you wish to freeze this recipe, leave the pasta uncooked because freezing will turn thoroughly cooked pasta mushy. For months, store the cooked dish in an airtight freezer jar.

Give it a try and let us know how it tastes in the comments section.

