Craving Chicken or Mutton Gravy? Sardarji Meatwale is the Place to be in Delhi

What is more fulfilling in winters than a platter full of succulent pieces of meat or chicken dipped in tasty hot gravy? And if you are also having some major cravings for tasty non-veg delicacies in the winter season, Sardarji Meat Wale is the outlet you need to visit. So, before you get to enjoy the delicacies of this outlet, let us get to know about it a little.

Sardarji Meat Wale

Sardarji Meatwale is run by Lucky Singh with his assistants who dole out hot curries and rotis to his customers. This enterprise was started by his father Sardar Attar Singh Sachdev by selling rajma chawal on his bicycle near Rui Bazar. He then progressed to a stall with mutton and chicken on the menu. The place is now run by Lucky and has a large number of customers flocking the shop regularly.

What are you going to get

Luscious mutton and chicken with hot rotis. You just have to place the order picking between pre-cooked pieces of chicken or mutton. Choosing the meat of your choice, Lucky Singh mixes it with hot gravy made up of garam masala, cumin seeds and turmeric. Pair that curry with hot rotis or Basmati rice. Add to that, sliced onions and green chutney. Customers have cherished their eating experience here and described the food home like. On Tuesdays, you can enjoy Rajma Chawal here.

Menu

Among the non-veg items, you can have-

Meat Chawal – Rs 180

Meat Kheema Chawal- Rs 180

Kheema Kaleji- Rs 20

Spl Kheema vaala meat- Rs 240

Soup- Rs 30

Tangdi Tari- Rs 140

Tangdi Chawal- Rs 150

Chicken Chawal-Rs 230

Chicken Curry- Rs 220

Chicken Kheema Kaleji- Rs 240

Chicken Kheema Kaleji Chawal- Rs 250

3 Roti- Rs 20

