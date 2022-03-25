Craving Street-Style Lassi? Here is The Recipe To Beat The Heat

It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that lassi is one of the most refreshing drinks we’ve ever had. This flavoured drink with a yoghurt base is a go-to beverage in the country. For the flavour, you can make it sweet, salty, or add fruits to it. This drink also offers a number of health advantages. It is beneficial to gut health and can aid in the prevention of stomach-related disorders such as bloating and constipation. Lassi is high in probiotics, which are beneficial to one’s health.

So, let’s learn how to prepare a creamy lassi at home and keep cool this summer.

Ingredients to make lassi

Curd – 1/2 kg

Sugar – 1/2 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Cashew – 5

Almonds – 5

Tutti Fruity – 1 tsp

Malai – 2 tsp

Ice cubes

Rose essence (optional)

Vanilla ice-cream

How to make it:

Use full-fat unsweetened yoghurt from the store. Then, in a blender, combine 2 cups cold yoghurt, 4 cups sugar, 1 cup refrigerated milk, and a few ice cubes. You can also add a few drops of rose essence. This will give it a distinct flavour and aroma as well.

Pour the lassi into two glasses and put a scoop of vanilla ice cream and malai and decorate with chopped almonds, cashews, and raisins, as well as tutti-fruity. Then, to balance out the flavour, add a pinch of kala namak, though any salt would suffice if those aren’t available.

Feel free to be experimental and try new things! Before blending, add your favourite fruit and experiment with different garnishes to find your preferred variety.

