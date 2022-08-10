Creative Ways to Reuse Cucumber Peels That Will Blow Your Mind

One of the most adaptable fruits is the cucumber, which you can eat whole or use in salads, sandwiches, and even soups. However, the majority of people only eat it after peeling it, discarding the peels. They are unaware of the excellent nutritional value and abundance of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins in these cucumber peels. Experts advise against discarding it and that the peel should always be left on while eating cucumbers. However, there are three ways to recycle cucumber peels if you have any sitting around. Some of these tips were given by well-known Armenian vlogger Armen Adamjan on his TikTok account, and they are both creative and practical. Take a look at this guide to learn how to recycle those old cucumber peels.

Green Cucumber Water:

This trick will be quite helpful if you want to witness some quick development in your countertop plants. Simply gather some fresh cucumber peels and place them in a container. It should be filled with water, sealed with a lid, and left to soak the peels for five days. Strain the water after five days, then discard the peels. Use this magical water to encourage healthy plant growth because it is high in potassium and phosphorus, all of which are necessary for healthy plant development. Once every three weeks, you can apply this water to the plants and watch the magic happen.

Cucumber Peel Ash:

Armen claims that this ash causes plants to flourish like magic. All you have to do is let the cucumber skins dry in the sun, and once they are totally dry, burn the dried peels with a matchstick. This will aid in ashification of the peels. This cucumber peel ash should be added to the plant’s growing medium. As the nutrients are released more quickly, this aids in the plant’s rapid growth.

Cucumber Peels:

These cucumber peels can be placed right in the plant’s soil to deter ants from eating the leaves and harming the plant. Cucumbers contain an alkaloid that works as a natural insect repellant. By avoiding throwing some peels, you can save the plant in this way.

