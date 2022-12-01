Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Talks About Her Idea of Fashion, Says It Is All About Comfort | Exclusive

After proving her mettle on the cricket pitch, the captain of the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, put her best foot forward on the ramp of a fashion show in Kolkata, recently. The cricketer was a part of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour’s Kolkata Chapter where she collaborated with designers Shantanu and Nikhil to showcase their collection that embraces the Cricketing Spirit of India.

Talking about what made her be a part of this, considering cricket and fashion are two completely different things, Harmanpreet told News18, “Nowadays we can see cricketers doing fashion-related things as well. I don’t think they are apart anymore. When I got the opportunity to do this, I immediately said yes, because it was a great chance for me to upgrade my fashion sense. Designers like Shantanu and Nikhil have also done great work in their field. It was a good opportunity and I didn’t want to miss it."

Titled ‘Pride in Bringing Twists in Traditions’ the Kolkata Chapter saw Shantanu and Nikhil, together with Harmanpreet, unveil a magnificent collection called ‘Shantanu Nikhil Cricket Club’ from their blockbuster bridge-to-luxury brand ‘S&N by Shantanu Nikhil’ that captured the spirit of our most beloved game, Cricket. Harmanpreet who turned showstopper for the evening spoke about what fashion means to her. She explained, “For me, fashion is something which can give me comfort. I’m in my comfort zone then I can carry myself well. Whatever I wear, I always pick something which gives me comfort first and then is fashionable. That was also a reason I said yes to Nikhil and Shantanu because they were doing something in fashion which was related to cricket."

When asked whether she would love to collaborate with other designers as well, the cricketer humbly answered, “I haven’t prepared for that but if I get the opportunity then I would love to do it."

Besides Harmanpreet Kaur, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul, too, walked the ramp for the first time as a couple. They were at the 16th Edition of the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour powered by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). It kicked off with its first show in Kolkata on November 19, 2022, at The Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

