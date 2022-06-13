Crispy Aloo Bread Toast Recipe: Add This Quick, Delicious Dish To Your Breakfast Menu

To make something new and different every day at breakfast is just impossible, isn’t it? Many of us decide what to make for breakfast while sleeping at night, while some wake up in the morning and decide the dish according to the time and appetite. Overall, it’s a huge task to decide what to have in the morning before leaving for work.

Today, we will tell you about the recipe of Crispy Aloo Bread Toast, a quick breakfast recipe that can be prepared in no time. Its sweet, tangy, and sour taste gives you a new snack option. You must have eaten a lot of sandwiches, but you will find the taste of this sandwich different from others.

Ingredients

Bread - 8 slices

Potato - 3 medium sized

Onion – 1 Chopped

Tomato - 1 Chopped

Capsicum - 1 Chopped

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Cumin Powder – tsp

Garlic - 3 cloves

Green Chillies - 2 Chopped

Tomato Sauce - 2 tbsp

Tamarind Sauce - 2 tsp

Cumin – ½ tsp

Aloo Bhujia Sev - 2 tbsp

Green chutney - 2 tbsp

Refined oil - 4 tbsp

Salt - as per taste

How to make Crispy Potato Bread Toast

Mash the boiled potatoes. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and crackle cumin seeds. Now, add finely chopped garlic and green chillies to it. After adding garlic and green chillies, add a little onion and finely chopped capsicum to it. When the onions and capsicum are roasted, add boiled potatoes to it and fry it on high flame. Add cumin powder and salt to the potato and fry it well and turn off the gas.

Apply green chutney to the bread and place this mixture of fried potatoes on it. Now, put one more bread on top. Grease the griddle and bake the bread with the help of oil when the bread becomes crispy, place them on a plate and cut them from the middle. Now apply tomato and tamarind sauce. Garnish with sliced onion, tomato, chaat masala and aloo bhujia sev on bread toast and enjoy hot crispy potato bread toast with family.

