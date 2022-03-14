Critics Choice Awards 2022: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry Slay it on the Red Carpet

The 27th Critics Choice Awards 2022 was all about the stars! While bagging an award was the ultimate goal of every celebrity attending the show, there were some who won hearts by upping their style game on the red carpet. From haute couture gowns to avantgarde silhouettes, the stars celebrated fashion in their own stylish way. Here’s a low-down on who wore what at the award ceremony and nailed the red carpet with their glamorous looks.

The Gucci Gang

It may not have rained awards for ‘House of Gucci’ at the awards ceremony, but the red carpet was definitely ruled by it. Unlike the dramatic costumes Lady Gaga usually picks for red carpet events, the House of Gucci actress chose a less dramatic gown from the brand. The champagne-coloured corset styled gown complemented the sheer sleeves and minimal embellished detailing on the bodice. Ruffling the red carpet with her presence was actor Jodie Turner-Smith in a turquoise Gucci satin gown with ruffles. Dressed head to toe in jewels from Bulgari, we really hoped the fit of the gown matched her awesome personality. Taking the red carpet looks a notch higher was actor Jared Leto who looked dapper in a beige Gucci suit paired with a black bowtie and silver shoes.

The Dazzling Divas

From Selena Gomez custom-made Louis Vuitton red gown, HoYeon Jung avantgarde Louis Vuitton dress to Elizabeth Olsen’s exaggerated sleeves in in custom Armani Privé and Dominique T.A.R. Jackson in Pamella Roland gown adorned with feathers, every look was chic, glamorous and award worthy.

All That Shimmers!

What’s a red carpet without its Divas? While some were doused in accessories, some pickled shimmery silhouettes to make a sparkling entry. The Williams sisters – Serena and Venus owned the red carpet in silver outfits designed by Versace. While Serena took a classic route and adorned a silver gown with a train, Venus went for a bold silhouette comprising a body suit layered with flowing fabric. The pleated plunging neckline added oomph to her overall look. Also adding shimmer to the red carpet were Kristen Stewart, Elle Fanning, Jean Smart, and Indya Moore among others.

Suit Up!

The women nailed the suit look on the red carpet. Actor Halle Berry’s tailored velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with a white corset was powerful yet fun. Following suit were actresses Melanie Lynskey who walked the red carpet in a velvet suit and Hannah Einbinder who looked stylish in Giorgio Armani suit.

The Bald and The Beautiful

Acing the bold bald look were Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Jada who graced the red carpet in a Maison Rabih Kayrouz dress accentuated her hairdo with delicate hair accessory very similar to the matha patti. Whereas Michaela walked the red carpet in Valentino and highlighted the minimal hair look with jewellery from Pomellato. When it came to red carpet hairdos the celebs who had some hair-raising moments on the red carpet were Amber Ruffin, Nicole Byer, Angelica Ross

