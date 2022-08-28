Cry, Grieve, Share: How To Move On Post A Painful Breakup?

Breakups can be tough and sometimes terrifying as no one prepares or warns you about the pain of a heartbreak. Although for some it feels like gaining back freedom, others may feel like their world has turned upside down. It often leaves one thinking that the world will never be good to them or they will never find love again. But, moving on generally takes time and healing.

Treat yourself with kindness and acknowledge your feelings and emotions. Here are some tips to get over your ex-relationship and move on in life -

Grieve

You are allowed to grieve and mourn even if it was you who decided to end the relationship. The mourning or grieving may be because of the loss of the good times, the hopes and dreams of the future, the constant presence of the person, etc.

Physical Pain

Emotional pain can manifest into physical pain after a heartbreak. You may experience different types of headaches, sleep disturbances, loss of appetite or binge eating, stomach aches, exhaustion, etc. It is okay to feel like that.

Acknowledge your feelings

Bottling up your emotions will do you no good. Instead of suppressing a painful memory, try to think of a good time or the lesson learned from this relationship. Make an effort to let go of the painful memory, and let it stay in the past. Don't let it hamper your present or your future.

Affecting mental health

Breakups can take a mental toll on you. Look out for symptoms like -

Feeling worthless

Restlessness

Agitation

Difficulty in concentrating

Difficulty in making decisions

Difficulty in sleepy

Anxiety

Remember to visit your doctor if you are worried about the state of your mental health.

Talk, write, or draw it out

Seek out the support of your friends and family or get professional help for your pain.

Don’t shy away from asking for help. What you are going through is real, valid, and is affecting your life. You can try to take out your thoughts and let the emotions flow on the paper. Indulge in drawing or painting as it can be cathartic for you.

