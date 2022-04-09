Cucumber-Lemon To Rosewater, Face Mists To Boost Skin Hydration This Summer

Face mist not only refreshes your skin but is also the most common way to keep it hydrated in summer. A face mist helps refresh the skin and keep the skin balanced throughout the day. It brightens the faded complexion and restores nutrients lost due to continuous exposure to harsh sunlight. Here is a list of homemade face mists that will help you restore the skin moisture, boost the skin hydration and also provide instant skin glow.

1. Cucumber lemon mist: Cucumber contains a lot of water which helps hydrate the skin, while lemon helps soothe and cool the skin. Take out the juice of cucumber, and then add the lemon juice. Next steep an organic mint tea bag in hot water for at least 5 mins. After steeping wait for the tea to cool down then add it to the cucumber lemon juice and store it in the spray bottle in the refrigerator. This mist helps soothe the skin in summer.

Advertisement

2. Rosewater mist: This rose water mist is perfect for moisturizing and boosting skin hydration. First place the rose petals in a pan and then pour boiling water on top. Next cover and let the rose petals steep until the water completely cools down. Then strain the water from the petals and pour it into a spray bottle. Rosewater has tons of antioxidants that balance the skin’s pH and contains antibacterial properties.

3. Aloe vera lime face mist: Aloe vera is great for soothing and hydrating the skin, while the lime is full of vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant to protect the skin. Mix the aloe vera juice, and lime juice with two spoons of water then add it to a spray bottle and use it daily 2 to 3 times during these hot summer days to boost the skin hydration.

Advertisement

4. Green tea face mist: This is one of the best DIY face mists for the summer. It helps the skin cool down instantly and the green tea in it will help the skin to feel relaxed. Take one green tea bag in a mug of boiling water and then add a vitamin E capsule. Mix all of them and let them cool down. Then add it to a spray bottle. And try to use it daily for instant results.

Advertisement

The above homemade face mist recipe will take care of your skin on these hot summer days. Along with this, it will boost the hydration of the skin and also provide an instant glow to the skin.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.