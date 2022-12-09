Curd In Winters: Surprising Health Benefits, Ways To Include In Your Diet

Curd is known to be one of the most important foods as it completes most of Indian meals. It is a dairy product that is both nutritious and therapeutic. It contains a variety of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Curd is a rich source of calcium as it helps to keep the bones strong and healthy. Additionally, curd reduces gas, bloating, and acidity, according to a study published in the National Library Of Medicine. It is usually included in breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even dinner. Even a bowl of curd or flavoured yoghurt can be consumed guilt-free and is always beneficial. When it comes to curd experiments, the possibilities are limitless. However, people should exercise caution when consuming it in winter. Have you ever wondered how healthy and beneficial curd is for your body? If not, let’s get started.

All-season suitability

Curd is an all-season food item that can be eaten both in the winter and in the summer. Though it is recommended to consume it during the day, having it at night with a pinch of salt or sugar may not harm your health. When it comes to health benefits, curd can be eaten for breakfast, as a snack, or even after lunch. It is the go-to product for a full and satisfying meal.

Bone Wellness

Another health benefit is that it helps to strengthen the bones of the body, as per the study. The presence of calcium in curd not only helps to balance your bone density but also strengthens it. Curd contains less fat and calories, which also helps with weight management.

Good for skin

Curd is well-known for its ability to promote healthy and glowing skin. Curd contains natural moisturizing ingredients that keep the skin from drying out. It can help people with acne who have gastrointestinal issues and can also be used as a beauty face pack as it contains lactic acid, which acts as an exfoliator and removes dead cells and blemishes. All stomach-related issues take a back seat because curd contains elements that keep the gut happy and healthy.

Ways to include curd in your diet:

Soft dough for chapatis

You can increase the number of nutrients in the food by mixing curd into the dough, whether it is made with whole wheat flour or refined flour. It will also soften the chapattis and provide an unrivalled nutrient value.

Yoghurt fruit cream

In winter you might feel a bit sluggish, and eating curd with strawberries or pomegranate can help to alleviate this. You will be energized throughout the day.

Vegetable curd salad

When it comes to consuming a healthy diet, children can be particularly difficult to handle. You can add curd to vegetables and serve it as a salad to incorporate healthy nutrients into your child’s diet.

